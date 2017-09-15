CAMPAIGN: Cuts hinder deaf pupils

I am a severely deaf 18-year-old and I live in Cramlington.

I have set up a petition to raise awareness of funding cuts to local authorities and the loss of support that this has entailed for Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) students, including the widening attainment gap between SEND students and those with no special educational needs.

I have begun the Greater Recognition for Deaf Young People campaign to hold the government to account on its record on budgets for local authorities and schools, which are depriving SEND young people of vital equipment, which they need to learn, and axing teacher of the deaf support.

My aims for the campaign are to generate debate on the issue in parliament and force the government to come to terms with its record and the damaging impact that its austerity measures have had on SEND young people’s success.

Also to ensure that, in future general elections, all parties have a clear commitment to working with organisations such as the National Deaf Children’s Society (NDCS) to improve the attainability of deaf young people across the United Kingdom

Local authorities must provide the funding to schools that is urgently needed to ensure the attainability of SEND young people

The campaign website can be found at www.greaterrecognitionfordeafyoungpeople.co.uk

Jacob Atkinson

Cramlington