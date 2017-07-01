CARE: Impressed by home

While visiting Bedlington, my husband and I were fortunate to be able to look around Baedling Manor, the new residential home run by Alcyone Healthcare.

What a fabulous place it is. The care, thought and attention to detail that has gone into this home is second to none.

The décor is beautiful, quiet soft colours that enhance every room, and the facilities are fantastic.

Well done to all concerned.

We’re sure that the residents who will be coming to live here will have a wonderful place to live and we wish them every happiness in their new home.

Anyone who has looked around Baedling Manor would be very highly impressed.

Bedlington should be very proud of Baedling Manor and should support it in every way.

Name and address supplied