CARE: Second to none staff

We wish to express our heartfelt appreciation for the kindness, support and excellent care our mother received during her recent illness from Northumbria district nurses, Lintonville Medical Group in Ashington, and Rapid Response Carers, Foundry House, Bedlington.

Of course, the family are saddened by her death, but we are comforted in knowing that she received the very best care available.

The sensitivity and support of the wonderful team of nurses and carers helped us through what was a very difficult time and we will never forget their kindness.

The professional manor in which these nursing and caring teams are managed and co-ordinated is second to none.

The NHS has its critics, however, we have nothing but praise for the fantastic work this little known organisation does.

We would ask everyone reading this letter to get behind your local nurses and carers as they are the true angels of the north.

Fenwick and Bertha Cook

North Seaton