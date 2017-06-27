CARE: Turn words into action

Amongst the recent political chaos, shocking statistics revealing that delayed transfers of care in NHS hospitals have increased by 52 per cent in the last three years slipped through the net.

This is unacceptable. Often it’s older people who suffer most from delayed discharges from hospital. Delays mean it takes longer to recover and have a domino effect for other patients waiting to get onto a ward.

All too often delays are due to the failure to link with social care for those who are well enough to return home.

Anchor has proven it doesn’t have to be this way, with successful trials offering ‘re-enablement’ in care homes, which improves lives and saves the NHS money.

Our new government must emerge with clarity and recognise that life goes on outside of parliament.

I was pleased to see social care’s prominence in the parties’ election campaigns. It’s time to turn words into action and commit to a plan that funds our health and social care.

Jane Ashcroft CBE

Chief Executive at Anchor