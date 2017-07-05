CHARITY: Make time for some tea

We’d like to invite readers to catch up with family, friends, colleagues and neighbours over a cuppa and a slice of cake and help raise money to make sure no one has to face the devastation of meningitis alone.

Our Time 4 Tea events raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of the disease, and funds to fight back against it.

Meningitis affects around 9,000 people across the UK each year and can have a significant impact on family and friends too.

At Meningitis Now we’re working towards a future where no one in the UK loses their life to meningitis and everyone affected gets the support they need.

We do this by funding research into vaccines and prevention, raising awareness so people know what to look for and what action to take if they suspect meningitis, and rebuilding futures by providing dedicated support to people living with the impact of the disease.

The beauty of Time 4 Tea is that you can hold it whenever and wherever suits you, and if baking isn’t your cup of tea, try one of our tasty alternatives – Time 4 Breakfast, Time 4 Champagne or Time 4 BBQs.

We have everything you need, including recipes, bunting and invitations in the free event pack.

Visit www.meningitisnow.org/support-us/all-events/time-4-tea

Joanne Wilson

Event Organiser, Meningitis Now