CHARITY: Thank you to volunteers

Someone once said volunteers do it not because they have time, but because they have heart.

It’s because our volunteers at Guide Dogs put their heart and soul into what they do that we are able to support hundreds of children, young people and adults living with sight loss across the north east.

Whether they are involved with our pups and dogs, My Guide sighted buddy service, fundraising, admin or one of the other countless roles, they all make an essential contribution. Thank you to all of our volunteers for the amazing work they do.

Volunteering is rewarding, a great way to meet new people and learn new things. Join us by going to www.guidedogs.org.uk/supportus

Claire Devine

Guide Dogs North East and Cumbria