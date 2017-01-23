COUNSELLING: Free help is available

While many readers will have enjoyed a happy Christmas with family and friends, it is important to remember those who have struggled with loneliness, depression and anxiety, and continue to do so.

This time of year can be particularly hard for the elderly, with many suffering from depression, which can be the result of bereavement, marital problems or other issues.

Aged Veterans Counselling, a government-backed organisation supported by veterans’ charities, offers a free counselling scheme to anyone born before 1950 who was in the military or completed National Service. Most men over the age of 66 will qualify.

It can offer support to those in need, providing up to six free counselling sessions in the comfort of their own home, provided by professionals.

Spare a thought for loved ones, friends, neighbours or someone in your care who might benefit from this free service. Contact, in confidence, Aged Veterans Counselling on 0300 012 0247, or at www.agedveterancounselling.org.uk

Josephine Bey

Programme Director, Active Veterans Counselling