CRUELTY: Sentence is too lenient

After reading the article about two dogs left to starve in an empty house (News Post Leader, September 21), I was very upset, angry and disgusted.

After all, we are supposed to be a nation of dog lovers.

There is no way that a 25-year-old could not realise that without food and water, his dogs would suffer and die.

Left alone in an empty house, they stood no chance. This was an act of neglect and cruelty. Thank goodness for the RSPCA.

I was appalled at the leniency of the sentence given for this offence.

A five-year ban on keeping animals, 12-month community order, 60 hours of unpaid community service and £100 fine, with £85 costs – some people will spend that on a night out – is not much of a deterrent.

Who is going to check that he doesn’t have another dog or is left in charge of dogs over the next five years? That’s putting the onus on the police and other members of the community.

Dogs play important roles in our lives today. There are police dogs, rescue dogs, guide dogs, sniffer dogs, dogs working on farms, etc, and so many people have dogs as pets and companions.

Is it too much for them to expect the basic essentials of life in return?

The law needs to change to give offenders harsher sentences, which send the message that this sort of behaviour will not be tolerated.

Susan Walton

Chevington Moor