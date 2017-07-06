DEFENCES: Total waste of money

Last year, the council and Persimmon Homes got their heads together over the traveller problem on the recreation field at the rear of Station Road, Cramlington.

Barms – earth ramparts – were erected and blocking stones were put in place to restrict traveller entrance to this area.

However, on July 2, the travellers came back.

They removed the blocking stones and recamped on the site.

If nothing is being done to combat this problem, why have the defences in the first place as the only people they inconvenience are the residents?

I, personally, think the barms and the blocking stones were a complete waste of time and money.

We will just have to continue to pay for the clean-up through our taxes – brilliant.

Adrian McRobb

Cramlington