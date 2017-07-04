DIABETES: Get healthy with food

Enjoying what you eat is one of life’s pleasures, but when it comes to healthy eating sometimes we all need a bit of inspiration to get us started.

Every day at Diabetes UK we get people asking for advice from our experts about what they can or can’t eat because they want to manage their diabetes well or live a more healthy lifestyle.

That’s why we’ve launched a new campaign, which features people living with diabetes sharing healthier twists on the ‘food you love’, such as fish and chips or apple strudel.

With 3.6 million people in the UK diagnosed with diabetes and 11.9 million people at increased risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, it’s a major health issue.

But we hope that the easy recipes and tips will inspire more people to make small changes that can make a big difference to their health and lifestyle.

Get inspired by signing up to view free recipe videos and more at www.diabetes.org.uk/feelgood-food

Linda McGlynn

Regional Engagement Manager