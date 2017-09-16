DONATION: A touching gesture

I am writing on behalf of the Newbiggin Salvation Army Sunshine Toddlers’ Group.

I wish to express our grateful thanks to Annie, the owner of the shop in Front Street, for the very generous £400 she donated to our group.

The toddler group runs in the Salvation Army Community Hall in Vernon Place each Tuesday, from 9.30am to 11.30am during term time.

We all enjoy socialising, varied play activities, creative work, snack time and a singing session to finish the morning.

We have been able to buy a large number of toys, some replacing worn out toys and others to offer new experiences to our children.

The new toys we bought actually filled our floor space when they were first used at our last session before the summer break. They can all be seen in a photograph that Annie has placed in her shop window.

The children, and of course the adults, were surprised and delighted when they arrived and saw the new toys set out.

The children had great fun exploring the toys and enjoyed the new excitement and adventures they provided.

It was also lovely that Annie was able to pop in that morning and see the pleasure her kindness and thoughtfulness had given us.

Thank you Annie for all the contributions you make to the various groups within the community of Newbiggin-by-the-Sea.

It really touches people’s lives.

Heather Gray

Newbiggin by the Sea