EVENT: Thank you for helping

On behalf of the Northstar Centre, I would like to thank everyone who supported our Easter Eggstravaganza on April 5.

Special thanks to Blyth Riverside Resource Centre, the Calmer Therapy support group, Hepscott Agricultural Skills Unit and The Pottergate Centre, Alnwick, for joining us with their products and stalls, and to Morrisons and everyone who kindly donated Easter eggs to our tombola.

The event raised around £400, which we will put towards sensory equipment.

Jean Brooke

Assistant manager