EVENTS: Thanks for enjoyment

May we thank all the organisations who, during the summer, have made it so successful for the public to visit and enjoy many events held in Newbiggin by the Sea.

We loved the traders’ association reliving the 1966 World Cup on the beach, with Jack Charlton officiating and the children dressing up.

We also enjoyed the genealogy project telling stories of Newbiggin fisher folk – good people doing hard occupation and saving lives at sea, hearing about the heritage of mining, the success of the table-top stalls down at the Piazza, and the music events.

Newbiggin council was very responsible for giving organisation and information to the events.

We could not have enjoyed and appreciated all these efforts without you and, of course, without the volunteers.

Again, thank you.

CV Hovsepian

Newbiggin by the Sea