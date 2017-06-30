FAIR: Legacy has funded event

Huge thanks for publishing the brief item about New Hartley’s Summer Fair, (News Post Leader, June 22).

It was very much appreciated by the folk who worked so hard to organise the event.

Since publication I have been informed that the reference to Seaton Valley Council directly funding the event was incorrectly provided.

The funding came from the Ted Weekes Fund and was administered by the Community Foundation.

Dr Ted Weekes, a local councillor and former chairman of Northumberland County Council Education Committee, who died in December 2000, established the fund with a legacy gift.

Since 2001 more than £100,000 in grants has been awarded to voluntary organisations working with young people in New Hartley and Seaton Sluice.

Jerry Hayes

Address supplied