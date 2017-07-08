HOME: We’ll be a huge asset

Thank you so much for your warm and encouraging comments in the letter entitled Impressed by Home (News Post Leader, June 29).

Both I and the staff team are delighted to hear that you are so impressed with the facilities that we are able to offer.

Our recent previews have attracted well over 100 visitors, many of whom have left some very positive comments.

At its recent inspection, the Care Quality Commission described our facilities as ‘stunning’ and may others have told us that they would ‘love to live here’.

We are now fully operational and our first seven residents are enjoying being the first recipients of our services.

We are also taking forward bookings for both respite and day care.

We are confident that Baedling Manor will become a huge asset for the town of Bedlington.

We are still welcoming previews and would urge anyone who would like to view to call in for a coffee or pay us a visit.

Thanks again for kind comments.

Darren Taylor

Managing Director, Baedling Manor