HONESTY: Relief to get wallet back

I had visited several shops in Blyth and at the last one I reached into my pocket for my wallet to pay for my purchases only to discover it was no longer there. I retraced my steps to see if my wallet had been handed in, but without success.

I rushed home so I could contact the bank and cancel my cards, only to be told by my wife that a woman came to the house saying she had found the wallet in the Albion Retail Centre car park. You can imagine the relief that I felt.

I would like to personally thank the woman for her kindness, and if she would like to come to the address where she returned the wallet I would like to give her a reward for her honesty.

Name and address supplied