HOSPICE: Recognising volunteers

St Oswald’s would like to say an enormous thank you to all of the 1,200 volunteers who give up their time to support our hospice and the vital care we deliver.

At St Oswald’s we’re fortunate to have an enormous army of volunteers who bring a wealth of experience and skills.

Whether they volunteer by helping to provide patient care, supporting our other departments, or volunteering in one of our 27 retail shops across the region, everyone within our vast and diverse team plays a huge and significant role in supporting St Oswald’s.

National Volunteers Week allowed us to reflect on the amazing contribution that our volunteers make, which includes more than 100 volunteers from Northumberland.

Without them, we simply wouldn’t be able to deliver the high quality of care that we do. We’re constantly in awe of the passion and dedication our volunteers demonstrate 365 days of the year.

We celebrated our volunteers with a cream tea and our Long Service Awards ceremony.

James Ellam

Chief Executive, St Oswald’s Hospice