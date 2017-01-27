LEISURE: Hindering water safety

Last Monday I attended my weekly ducklings class at Blyth Sports Centre, to which I have been attending with both my girls since they were about three months.

This is a fun-based skills and confidence building class, which has actually meant that my three-year-old can now almost swim the width of the baby pool at Blyth and both my girls are confident and know their own safety in the water.

I was devastated and disgusted by the news that Active Northumberland is going to be increasing the price of this class from £3.50 per child to £6.20 per child, with no concessions for a second child.

What’s even worse is that I have heard it is cutting the class from 60 minutes to 30 minutes.

I speak on behalf of all class participants when I say that this will undoubtedly put them off attending.

Is the council aware that, in fact, only 50 per cent of children at the end of key stage 2 can swim safely, and that the governing body ASA is pushing for more swimming lessons nationwide?

Surely Active Northumberland should be encouraging children to be ‘active’ from a young age and facilitating children’s water safety, not hindering it.

