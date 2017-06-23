LIFEBOATS: Success of flag days

The committee of the Ashington branch of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) would like to thank the people of Wansbeck for their support during our recent flag days. We collected £587.10.

These donations mean that the life-saving work of our brave volunteers will continue.

The RNLI is dedicated to saving lives at sea and relies on your voluntary contributions.

If you would like to help or have a free presentation about the service or Grace Darling, please ring Mavis Crudace on 01670 815995.

Mavis Crudace

Honorary Secretary Ashington branch