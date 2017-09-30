MEMORIAL: Casualties continued

I write in answer to the query by Thomas Trueman concerning the dates on Cramlington Village War Memorial, 1914-1919 (News Post Leader, September 21).

The Armistice was an agreement to stop the fighting, signed by France, Britain and Germany on November 11, 1918, prior to peace negotiations.

Six months later, on June 28, 1919, exactly five years after the assassination of Archduke Ferdinand which kicked off the war, the Treaty of Versailles was signed.

This was a peace treaty between the nations.

Where the word ‘armistice’ describes any peace agreement to end fighting, ‘The Armistice’ is commonly used to mean the agreement to end fighting in the First World War.

The Armistice itself was agreed six hours earlier than the 11th hour, at 5am French time, with agreement to end fighting at 11am.

It may be of interest to know that William Elliot died of wounds on November 30, 1918; John Shield died at home on November 10, 1918; and Robert Sproat died on November 17, 1918.

All three are mentioned on the war memorial.

Obviously, many soldiers died of wounds after The Armistice, or were killed right up to the 11th hour.

Doreen Morton

Cramlington