OUTING: A grand set of people

May I thank the Let’s Get Together Club for inviting me out for the day to visit Keswick in the Lake District.

It was fabulous – the weather held for us and Keswick was buzzing.

There was a big market going on, plus cross-country running events for charity being held on the fells.

The food was good and the people there were nice and chatty.

The driver from Howard Snaiths was exceptional.

Thanks to him, we were able to play bingo and have raffles there and back.

You’re a grand set of people.

I look forward to being with you again.

It was a pleasure to be in your company.

Mrs CJ Hovsepian

Newbiggin by the Sea