PLAY AREA: Loss of an amenity

I notice that the gates to the old Institute in Ashington have now been locked.

The site is due to be developed for housing, but the small, popular children’s play area can not now be used.

The play area is right where many children pass by on their way home from the nearby primary school.

There is precious little for small children at that end of Ashington.

With that in mind, would it not be possible to locate the swings, slide, etc, a few yards to the nearby park?

I hope this is not another amenity lost to Ashington.

