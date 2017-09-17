POEM: Ice Patrol

Frost rimed bows
Nudge underwater caverns
Of glass, as
Our despairing breath
Huffs into wraiths’
Of souls lost at sea
We lay clothed
In sleeping bags, shivering
Listening through the hull
Whales sing their songs
Of hopeless melody
Warning of nightmares
Yet dreamt
Ice fields’ which
Groan like a brittle choir
In pain
The quiet grave-like cold
Envelopes and caresses
Like a white linen shroud
‘Newfoundland Banks’
Where the ghosts
Of Titanic lifeboats
Still row
In endless agony
Cold to the bone
And fog, eerily chilled
Like sailing on a steaming pond
Or
Gliding through
A memory of death
This graveyard
Of the Atlantic
With its rusting harvest
Of wrecks...
Adrian McRobb
Cramlington
Almost Done!
Registering with News Post Leader means you're ok with our terms and conditions.