POEM: Life’s Perfect Day

There is a place of crystal streams
Where harp strings play your sweetest dreams
And where your eyes, though closed see skies
That calm your heart and hypnotise
The deepest reaches of your soul
With images that make you whole,
And moments that will draw near soon
To change your life then change your tune.
So many songs of whispering waves
Where evening sleeps, yet always saves
The ones that mean so much to you
The ones that help you travel through
Those hallways of unhappiness
We sometimes wander, more or less
Like nomads of a rhyme less verse
That search to find the poet’s curse.
There is a place where time grows frail
And where the sun is always pale
A joining of the sea and sky
Where only lonely sea birds fly,
A sutured insignificance,
Where some see gold and some romance
Yet still a place where dream filled sleep
Holds thoughts and dreams that dreamers keep.
There is a poem we all would write
Of beauty and of second sight
That carries heaven in its heart
And makes the fears of night depart,
So all of us walk hand in hand
And every one will understand
That love for all’s the only way
We can create life’s perfect day.
Keith Robson
Ashington