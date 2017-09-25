POWER: Why ignore the tides?

I cannot believe that the British people do not appreciate the advantage of living on an island and the benefits of tidal power. Why is it so ignored?

A device attached to every cliff or jetty would harness energy as the tide comes in and also going out, giving cheap electricity.

The tides are regular and do not rely on wind or sun.

The government is spending £25million on coastal paths. How on earth is that going to help our economy?

Our harbours at Blyth are receiving special funds. Let’s hope they do not put up more inefficient windmills.

Wake up coastal residents and fight for cheap electricity. It is on your doorstep.

Lily Brennan

Hexham