PUB: A tribute to our heritage

In Cramlington Village, The Green pub has been taken over and is currently being renovated.

This pub was originally known as The Fox and Hounds, and we initially suggested it should revert back to its original name.

However, the new name had already been decided and relates to the heritage of Cramlington.

I will not spoil it for those of you who have not seen the artwork on the front, but it is an outstanding tribute to the heritage of Cramlington.

It is well worth a walk through the village to view the art.

Let’s hope this will be a place where all feel welcome and comfortable.

It should be a true local pub for everyone, not the few.

D Morton

Cramlington