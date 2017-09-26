RAIL: I’ll check out the facts

I’m in your debt Dennis Christison for pointing out the early train from Cramlington to Morpeth, (News Post Leader, September 14).
Next time I have a go at the local rail services, I will make sure of my facts.
Ken Pattie
Cramlington
