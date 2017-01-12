RESEARCH: Find missing jigsaw piece

I am currently researching my family tree and I am to trying find out about my great aunt Mary Bowes (nee Smith), born about 1899/90.

She was my granddad Anthony Hogg’s half sister.

I know she was married to Bob Bowes, lived in Blyth and had a son called Robert, who I believe was lost at sea. He was married and I believe he had a daughter.

Aunt Mary had a sister Margot/Margaret, who was married to Frank McSharar. They lived in America.

I would be very grateful for any help in fitting the last piece in the family tree jigsaw.

I can be contacted by email at ann.saunders21@outlook.com

Ann Saunders

Surrey