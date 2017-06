Fifty-one years ago, England won the World Cup, the highest achievement in world football.

Two of the players, Jack and Bobby Charlton, were born and lived in Ashington.

Wouldn’t it be an honour for the two of them to have a statue erected of them kicking a football?

The statue could be placed next to their uncle, another great footballer from the town, Jack Milburn.

So come on you town councillors and county councillors, think of it, then do it.

Jack Lothian

Newbiggin by the Sea