Youths cause damage to cars in area of town

Arrests have been made following some vandalism by a group of youths in an area of Bedlington.

In the early hours of Monday, August 14, police received a report of damage to vehicles on Netherton Lane and Farm House Cottages. Wing mirrors on a number of the cars were broken and marker pens were also used.

Two 16-year-old girls and two 15-year-old boys have been arrested and released under investigation.

Police inquiries are on-going.