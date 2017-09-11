Ashington end their season on winning note

Ashington 217-9 Ponteland 190 all out

Ashington finished the season in fourth place after completing the double over relegated Ponteland at Langwell Crescent on Saturday, writes Brian Bennett.

In a match reduced to 40 overs per side following rain, opener Dan Grant scored 32 before he was caught by Jonny Mole off Iftikhar Fazal but it was the middle order batsmen - superbly led by right hander Sean McCafferty - who came to the fore.

McCafferty arrived at the crease with his side 49-3, and after completing a half century in an hour from 44 deliveries, included four fours and four sixes in a top scoring 62.

He shared a partnership of 81 with Jack McCarthy who hit 33 before Matty Storey blasted an unbeaten 42.

Ponteland gave it their best shot – Fazal smashing four boundaries in a quick fire 21 before he was snapped up by Paul Rutherford off Matty Collins.

The visitors were fractionally behind the rate with Paul Lindsay and Hassan Raza going along well until Michael Thewlis had the former caught by Callum Storey for 27. Raza assisted by Ben Harris, was posing a major threat, and the game was in the balance – then a combination where Rutherford, Thewlis and Collins all took vital wickets swung the game in favour of the home side.

Raza went on to make 62. and Harris a no nonsense knock of 33. Still the visitors pushed but the target became too great after the departure of Joe Boaden, skipper David Waters and Jack Dobbing,

Thewlis took 3-28 and Rutherford 3-54.