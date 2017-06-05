Ashington suffer second league loss

Ashington crashed to their second league defeat of the season when Swalwell won by seven wickets at Derwenthaugh on Saturday.

With Neil Wood, Daniel Grant and James Harmison all ruled out, Matty Potts came in to make his league debut for the first XI whilst Ian Sharkey and Jack McCarthy were also called up.

After winning the toss, the Colliers elected to bat first – but were quickly in trouble. After losing Jack Jessop in the third over, a succession of dismissals saw them capitulate to 35-6 by the 12th over as bowlers Ross Sinclair and Guy Saxton took a stranglehold on matters for the home side.

Of the top order of the batting line up, McCarthy (16) and Ben Harmison (11) recorded double figures and after Ben O’Brien had been stumped for a defiant and patient top scoring 66 ball knock of 35, only a last wicket partnership of 34 – the highest of the innings - between Paul Rutherford and Matty Collins enabled the Colliers to go past the hundred mark.

The latter was last man out lbw to Sinclair at the end of the 36th over with the score advanced onto 125 whilst Rutherford - who took plaudits the previous week for an outstanding catch – came to the fore with the bat on this occasion with two fours and a six in an unbeaten 31 from 32 deliveries.

Sinclair finished with figures of 6-35 from 11 overs; Saxton 2-17 from eight and Nicky Phillips 2-46 from ten.

Chris Hewison and John Meadows spearheaded Swalwell’s reply but both departed in consecutive overs to Collins and Callum Storey, the latter at 32-2.

Ashington had renewed hope - but it faded away as Lloyd Anderson (58 not out) and Nick Corby (25) manufactured a third wicket stand of 66.

After Sharkey had bowled Corby, Mark Gray partnered Anderson who shortly after completing his half century, scored the winning runs from the last ball of the 29th over.

*On Saturday, Ashington are at home to Leadgate.