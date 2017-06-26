Ashington take maximum points from team win over Consett

Ashington stay fourth in the Go North East Northumberland & Tyneside Senior League after beating Consett by 80 runs at Langwell Crescent on Saturday.

It was a team effort with no fewer than six players making notable contributions with the bat and three sharing nine wickets between them.

Home skipper Ben Harmison lost the toss with opposite number Gary Hunter putting the Colliers in to bat.

Openers Jack Jessop and Neil Wood were cautious in the early stages but just when the duo had upped the rate to just under three an over, there was a double jolt.

Wood, who had once again looked in good form, hooked a delivery from Hunter straight to Stephen Turnbull on the deep mid-wicket boundary and departed for 17, then three balls later Michael Levison fell lbw for nought.

Jessop and Ben O’Brien put the Colliers back on track with a stand worth 84 until the latter, who had played a couple of delightful shots for four, edged Sameer Haque behind and was caught by wicketkeeper John Chapman for 48.

Jessop, who reached his half century in the 29th over, was next to go, caught at point by Hunter off Kamran Mansoor for an 108-ball innings of 71.

But timely knocks from Ben Harmison (28), Daniel Grant (36), Greg Williams (23) and James Harmison (32 not out) ensured the home side were able to reach 269-7 from their 50 overs.

Ashington almost got off to a flying start when Consett replied.

Hunter clipped Callum Storey and Harmison, fielding at square leg, made a terrific effort diving full length to his right to clutch one handed, but as he hit the ground the ball popped out.

Nevertheless, the breakthrough came in the eighth over when Hunter (24) drove Matty Collins and Ben Harmison claimed a fine low catch at mid-off.

Ashington had to be patient, but after Paul Rutherford had bowled Andrew Stokoe in the 19th over, wickets fell at regular intervals with Rutherford, Storey, James Harmison and Matty Collins all successful.

Mansoor hit five fours and five sixes as he reached a century, but he was ninth man out, caught by O’Brien off Collins, in the 46th over for 106.

Shortly afterwards the innings came to an end when Daniel Pyke was stumped by Grant off Rutherford.

This weekend Ashington have a double header of league matches. On Saturday they travel to face Ponteland, which marks the end of the first half of the season, then on Sunday they host Newcastle City.

Ashington 20 points

Consett 7 points