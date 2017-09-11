Blyth clinch Premier Division league title

Blyth 245 all out Warkworth 120 all out
After last week’s blip, Blyth 1stXI turned it around to land the Northumberland League Premier Division title.
They beat Warkworth by a big margin of 125 runs in their penultimate game of the season.
They got off to a slow start, at 37-2, but 21 from Will Asher and 43 from Andrew Ebdale steadied the ship before Gary Quinn hit a top score of 72, with Surj Singh on 36, and at 245 all out it was a big target for the visitors.
Warkworth made a steady start with openers Stephen Dargue and Scott Gibson both posting 36.
But the rest of the innings crumbled with Singh taking a match-winning 7-16 and they were all out for 120, which meant the Blyth players could take the champagne off ice.
