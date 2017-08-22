Blyth hold 60-point lead at top of cricket table

Corbridge 79 all out

Blyth 80 for 2

Blyth won a low-scoring match by nine wickets when they won away at Corbridge on Saturday.

Corbridge batted firstbut nine of their bats failed to reach double figures, Christopher Fowler making 17 and John Maude 12.

They were all out for only 79, with Will Asher the pick of the Blyth bowlers on 5-34.

Blyth lost an early wicket in the shape of Andy Clark and Darren Carr also went for a duck. But opener Asher was steady with an unbeaten 29, and with Andrew Ebdale joining him at the wicket for 35, they eased past their target.

Blyth now hold a 60 point lead over Backworth with four games remaining.