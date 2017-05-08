Blyth on the ball for derby victory

Ashington Rugby Cricket Club came to Blyth hoping to get back into the title race. However, they arrived with a weakened side while Blyth were almost at full strength.

Blyth won the toss and inserted their visitors. Harwood and Hardy opened the batting while Kemp and Dave Ebdale opened the bowling for the home side.

With the score on 17, Kemp took the wicket of Hardy in his third over trapping him lbw for nine. Paul Milburn added only one and Callum Milburn only lasted two balls when Ebdale trapped him lbw without scoring.

Harwood was then caught in the slips for a dogged 13, before Matty Tanney came in to join his brother and built up a useful partnership. The Tanney brothers added 22 runs when Lawrence had Louis caught by Clark for 24.

Storey and Matty Tanney put together a good partnership but Singh finally made the breakthrough when he bowled Tanney for 15 after an hour at the wicket.

Storey went on to make 34 but the tail-enders failed to make an impact and eventually the innings ended at 114,

Blyth bowling figures were: A Kemp 1-17, D Ebdale 3-17, M Lawrence 1-26 A Ebdale 4-24 and S Singh 1-23.

Clark and Asher opened the batting for the home side, but Ashington’s task was made harder when main strike bowler Dean Graves suffered an injury and came off after bowling four overs for just two runs.

Blyth had moved the score onto 44 when they lost their first wicket. Wanless was on for Cory Milburn when he trapped Asher lbw with his first ball for 23. Smith came in at three to join Clark. This pair took the game away from Ashington with a 53-run partnership.

The returning Cory Milburn finally made the break-through and Blyth lost three wickets with one run added.

Clark was first to go when More caught him for 32. Smith went next ball caught by Callum Milburn for 35. One run later, skipper Lawrence was caught by Matty Tanney to become Milburn’s third wicket in four balls.

Andy Ebdale and Gary Quinn saw Blyth to victory in the 28th over. Andy Ebdale remained 14 not and Quinn six not out. Ashington’s bowling figures were Milburn 3-36, L Tanney, D Wanless sen 1-22.