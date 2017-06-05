Blyth win lifts them up to second in the league

Blyth Cricket Club moved up to second place in the table with a seven wicketb win over Corbridge on Saturday.

Corbridge batted first but only managed to put on 78 - the Blyth bowling figures were: A Kemp 3 for 23, D Ebdale 4 for 26, M Lawrence 2 for 4 and C Walker 0 for 17.

Blyth lost their first wicket with 12 on the board, but within three overs the score had moved to 45.

In another four overs Cotterill and Ebdale moved the score up to 77, with lawrence hitting the winning runs in the 13th over.

Next weekend Blyth travel up the A1 to play Berwick.

Blyth 2nds had a good ten wicket win over Kirkley 2nds.Kirkley batted first and made 108, with Alfie Clark 6-37, and in reply Blyth put on 111 without loss.