Colliers fail to recover from a Mansoor ‘ton’

Consett 255 all out,beat Ashington 115 all out

An exciting crescendo at the top of the Go North East Northumberland & Tyneside Senior League lies in store on Saturday.

Swalwell’s defeat at Tynedale at the weekend coupled with Shotley Bridge’s victory over Ponteland sees new leaders Shotley go into the final game holding a six points lead over Swalwell.

Meanwhile Ashington will vie with Lanchester and Tynedale for third place.

An under strength Colliers side had no answer to the home sides professional Kamran Mansoor who tore them apart. The home side got off to a flying start with 30 on the board inside the first five overs.

Matty Collins and Ian Sharkey then struck in quick succession to remove both openers Andrew Stokoe and Gary Hunter before Mansoor took centre stage. He blasted his way to a 36 ball half century in 51 minutes and completed his hundred from 76 deliveries in 96 minutes eventually being caught out on the boundary by Michael Levison for a magnificent 128. Consett were eventually all out for 255.

Sharkey and Michael Thewlis took three wickets each with two for Matty Collins.

Mark Dixon then did the damage with the ball. He removed Levison and Jack Jessop both caught behind by wicketkeeper John Chapman then Dixon broke a partnership of 49 which had developed between Dan Grant (36) and McCafferty (29). He eventually took 5-40 as the Colliers were dismissed for 115 from the third ball of the 27th over.