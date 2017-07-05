Ebdale and Asher star for Blyth

Blyth CC recorded an 83-run win over Blagdon Park in the Northumberland Cricket League at the weekend.

Blyth batted first and they made a steady start with all the opening bats in the runs.

Openers Andy Clark and Will Asher hit 16 and 12 respectively before Andy Rowell weighed in with 30 and Andrew Ebdale an innings-saving 82.

With Peter Roberts adding a late 13 ,Blyth posted a final score of 197, with five of the Blagdon bowlers taking two wickets apiece.

In reply, Adam Clarke (14) and Mark Foster (23) got Blagdon off to a steady start, but it was only 42 from Stuart Dick down at number eight which gave the innings any substance.

Asher took 5-35 and with Andy Kemp claiming 3-48 the visitors were all out for 114 in the 40th over.