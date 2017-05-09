Amble Tavern look to defend Sunday Cup

Next Sunday Amble Tavern play in the final of the NFA Sunday Cup. They are looking to retain the crown when they play Burradon and New Fordley from the Cramlington Sunday League. The game will be played at Whitley Park and Benton with a 10.30am KO.

Amble went down to a second defeat in four days when they lost away to Blyth Town on Thursday. Bedlington Market Tavern won by the odd goal in seven. The title will go down to the wire with Ashington RAOB on the last Sunday. Leading the scoring for the Tavern was Jonny Barrett with a hat-trick.

Ashington Station won away against North Shields Pineapple 6-1. Jay Mill scored for the Pineapple. Scoring two goals each for the Lounge were Miller, McDonald and Stobbart.

Bedlington Breakers won 3-0 against Ellington.