Another win for youthful Hartley

New Hartley’s youthful side travelled to Shildon on Saturday after a great 2-1 win last week at title hopefuls Stockton Town.

Hartley’s young side started brightly and Kieran Brannen and Drew Eastlake tested the home keeper, but the game remained goalless at the interval.

After the break, an OwenSeed effort came back off the underside of the bar from 25 yards out.

Then after great work by Mark Jaques, the ball fell to top scorer Seed who smashed it into the top corner from 25 yards out on 55 minutes.

Hartley went close again through Ryan Hucks and young Connor Walker, but Shildon equalised with a header at the back post from a corner. But with ten minutes remaining, Seed scored his second.

Shildon pressed and hit the post in the closing minutes, but Hartley’s stood firm to secure the 2-1 win.