Ashington boss Steve Harmison says ‘sob stories cannot continue’

Paul Brayson ended Ashington’s hopes of winning any silverware this season when his 94th minute strike for Newcastle Benfield proved to be decisive in the League Cup clash at Woodhorn Lane on Tuesday night.

Although Colliers boss Steve Harmison admitted that defeat was a bitter pill to swallow, he re-emphasised his philosophy that in football you get what you deserve.

Harmison had seen his side edge in front on two occasions with goals from James and Ben Harmison.

He said: “Defeat was hard to take because for 75 minutes of the game we were by far the better side.

“But the reason why we are 13th in the league table is because we seem to be unable to see a game out, and that is disappointing.

“From where we have been in recent games, there were a lot more positives than negatives in that game for us – only positives and negatives don’t win football matches.

“I thought we looked a decent side and we were threatening, something which we hadn’t been in recent games.

“For the second equaliser, Shaun Henderson slipped, the cross came in and they got the bounce of the ball which went over Luke Salmon.

“However, I’m sick of these hard luck stories. As we came off, a lot of people said we didn’t deserve to get beat, but I’ve said all along that you get what you deserve.

“Sometimes it’s harsh and is a bitter pill to swallow. It’s doom and gloom in the dressing room but we did a lot of things right rather than wrong in the game.

“In two of the last three games we have conceded in the 94th minute, and that is the gut-wrenching thing.

“If we had lost on penalties there would have been a lot more positivity for us going into Saturday’s away clash when we face Benfield again.

“We are doing a lot of positive things but the negative ones are costing us games and we have got to get away from that.

“We have got to set a new target to try and get ourselves a points tally in the league which kicks us forward because we cannot allow the season to peter out – that would not be acceptable.

“I don’t think its individual problems which are costing us, it’s a collective team problem.

“We had bad luck because two of the Benfield goals have come from a slip and a bounce of the ball, but sob stories cannot continue.”

For Saturday’s trip to face Benfield, Jonathan Tiffoney, Scott Canham and new signing Dale Pearson – who were all cup tied for Tuesday night’s clash – return to the squad along with Lee McAndrew and Andrew Bulford, but midfielder Paul Antony is ruled out through injury.