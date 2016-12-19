Ashington defeated at Penrith

Penrith completed a quickfire seasons double over Ashington when goals from Mathew Read and Martyn Coleman left the Colliers to ponder on only one win in their last six matches.

Eleven days ago, Coleman notched a brace when the Cumbrians edged the game 2-1 at Woodhorn Lane and on Saturday his late strike ensured victory for his side.

However, the performance from the Wansbeck outfit was heartening and the outcome could have been so different had they not frittered away gilt edged opportunities – including two one on ones - in the first period.

The game was only three minutes old when a cross from the right by Shaun Henderson was glanced on by Dan O’Reilly to Kyle Downey who unleashed a superb left footed effort on the half volley which keeper Jonny Jamieson tipped around the post.

Richard Faustino and Coleman both went close before two Lee McAndrew and O’Reilly spurned wonderful chances.

In the 18th minute, Ben Sampson played the ball through which released McAndrew through the middle but as Jamieson advanced, the midfielder chipped the ball over the bar from 20 yards.

Five minutes later, O’Reilly burst clear into the area but his shot was blocked by the home stopper.

James Harmison made a vital tackle to deny Coleman who had been played in by Andrew Murray-Jones before the home side went in front in fortuitous circumstances on the half hour. Dean Rea shanked a free kick into the area where Read volleyed the ball across Grant from the junction of the six yards box inside the far post.

As half time approached, Jonathan Tiffoney and Downey both went close but it was not until the closing 20 minutes of the second period when this game really livened up.

Following a free-kick on the right, home skipper Grant Davidson’s header smacked against the bar and was cleared then during a good spell when Ashington were firmly in the ascendancy, Ben Harmison had a shot blocked on the line with Downey spooning over the rebound.

However, a major turning point arrived in the 84th minute when a terrific curling effort by Tiffoney from fully 30 yards beat Jamieson but struck the angle of post and crossbar then Ben Harmison headed just over from a right wing corner.

James Harmison cleared off the line to deny Robbie Hebson after Grant had pushed out a shot from Adam Main before Penrith sewed the points up in the 89th minute.

They were awarded a free-kick just outside the area and Coleman stepped forward to drill a low right footer through the wall and into the back of the net.

The result was indeed harsh and a bitter pill for a Colliers side to swallow on an afternoon when they deserved a share of the spoils.

Ashington now look ahead to their local derby clash away to Morpeth Town on Boxing Day (1pm kick off).

Ashington: Grant, Henderson, Tiffoney, Antony, J Harmison, Buchanan, Sampson, Downey, O’Reilly (Bulford 79 minutes), B Harmison, McAndrew (Christensen 79 minutes). Subs not used: R Bell, Hall (gk).

Referee: Shane Sugden (Bishop Auckland)