Ashington delight as Wade joins as assistant

Ashington FC’s newly appointed joint manager Tom Wade says he is looking forward to working alongside Steve Harmison.

He spoke of it being a ‘great challenge’ after the club announced the arrival of the successful former Blyth boss on Saturday.

Cambois-born Wade has had two spells at the Spartans, the first as assistant manager to Paul Baker for two and a half years then as boss himself for over four seasons before he stepped down in November.

The 57 year old – a commercial business manager for a company based in Leeds - said: “It’s a great challenge. Ever since I was a young kid and as a Blyth lad, I always looked forward to the derby games against Ashington. They are a big club just as I would say the same about North Shields and we need to get Ashington to that level.

“There is a strong football base in Northumberland with the likes of Morpeth Town, Blyth Spartans, Blyth Town, Bedlington Terriers and Seaton Delaval - and Ashington needs to be a major part of being under that umbrella as well. They need to push on and be a successful side so as to make their supporters proud of the team.”

He continued: “When I was manager at Bedlington, Steve [Harmison] was a top cricketer and trained with us at the same time as his brother James played for the club.

“We will bring different ideas to the table but want the club to pull in the right direction.

“I’m looking forward to working alongside Steve and hope it’s an enjoyable time. The club have a fantastic set up and a new stand and I’m hoping the future is going to be rosy as we look to get things right on the pitch.”

Ashington FC chairman Ian Lavery said: “I’m highly delighted that we have been able to attract a man of the calibre and reputation of Tom Wade. Having met him on numerous occasions we share the same views on the potential of Ashington FC and with his knowledge abilities and fine track record I’m confident that working alongside Steve Harmison will prove to be extremely positive in the season to come.

“We are as a club, very lucky indeed to him on board.”