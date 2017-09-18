Ashington drop to mid-table

Ashington dropped into mid-table following a 3-0 defeat at Consett – but the scoreline painted a cruel picture at the Belle Vue Stadium on Saturday, writes Brian Bennett.

Indeed after dominating the first half and even when trailing by a single goal - netted by proven striker Michael Mackay - as they entered the closing stages, the Colliers still harboured hopes of fighting back to take a point.

However, two further goals in as many minutes from Ryan McKinnon and a second for Mackay condemned the Wansbeck side to a heavier reverse.

On Saturday, the Wansbeck outfit arguably gave their best outing to date on the artificial 3G surface – but they had nothing to take home from the contest for their labours.

*On Saturday, Ashington are away to Padiham in the second qualifying round of the Buildbase FA Vase with a 3pm kick-off.