Ashington FC skipper Craig Scott looks out for the season with a broken toe

Ashington FC skipper Craig Scott looks set to be ruled out for the remainder of the season with a broken toe.

Woodhorn Lane boss Steve Harmison confirmed the injury following his sides terrific performance and 4-1 victory over Seaham Red Star.

Harmison said: “Unfortunately if anything could go wrong for us this season it has.

“Over the past year or two we have lost two or three good players who have gone to play at a higher level and then this season we have had to reckon without two of our main threats when it comes to pace due to horrific injuries, not forgetting Scott Blandford’s injury.

We have lost some key players in our squad but we have continued.”

Of Craig Scott, Harmison said: “Craig has been brilliant.

“He hasn’t played the number of games he would have liked and he’s probably missed a few through work commitments as well which doesn’t help for continuity but he has been excellent throughout the season.

“He has leadership qualities which is why I brought him back to the club as captain and his latest blow is just bad luck and sums our season up.

“Craig was the best player on the field and now it looks as if he will miss the rest of the campaign which is unfortunate.

“He is a fantasticdefender and a great role model in the dressing room; a good leader and someone who sets high standards not just for himself but his team.

“It’s devastating that it looks as if he is going to miss the last five games because just as he was getting on a role, he is injured again.

“When you see someone like Craig who had a horrific two years with injuries get himself back in a position to play and look good and solid it’s only natural that another setback is the last thing he would have wanted.

“It’s a disappointment for him and the club.”