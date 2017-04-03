Ashington first win in seven games with 4-1 victory at Seaham Red Star

Ashington registered their first win in seven games with a richly deserved result over Seaham Red Star on Saturday.

Several factors contributed to the Colliers bringing back all three points but an outstanding whole hearted and energetic performance was the key ingredient.

It was a welcome victory – yet Steve Harmison’s side still had to do things the hard way as the home side got back on terms only five minutes after Ben Harmison had nudged Ashington in front.

But two goals at the start of the second period from Dale Pearson and Andrew Bulford put them firmly in control with substitute Kyle Downey completing the scoring near the end from the penalty spot.

Ashington broke the deadlock on the half hour with Harmison notching his 15th goal of the season. Skipper Ben Christensen’s superb pass over the top sent McGorrigan scampering away down the right and when he crossed, Bulford appeared to be fouled inside the area but the ball fell for Harmison who coolly slotted home.

However, shortly afterwards, the Star got back on terms when Robbie Bird found Proctor and the striker lashed the ball into the roof of the net.

On the stroke of half time, Bulford netted but the score was ruled out for a foul by Ben Harmison on Newbrook then the ‘keeper saved from Antony. Ashington were quick out of the traps at the start of the second period and scored twice in three minutes to take a stranglehold on proceedings. Newbrook had already been called into action to save from McGorrigan then in the 47 th minute, Ryan Bell found Bulford down the right and when he crossed low into the danger zone, Pearson side footed high into the net.

Ashington’s third came when Ben Harmison flicked on an Antony free kick which Bulford controlled superbly well before drilling home from the corner of the six yards box.

Salmon was also impeded in the area by Liam Hodgson and referee Michael Gillespie awarded a penalty.

The official brandished a red card to Hodgson before Downey stepped forward and slotted home from the spot.

On Saturday Ashington are at home to Washington then the Colliers go to Craik Park to face Morpeth Town on Monday, April 10).

Ashington: Grant, Tiffoney, Christensen, Antony, R Bell (J Harmison 78 minutes), Buchanan, Sampson, McGorrigan (Downey 65 minutes), Bulford (Salmon 83 minutes),B Harmison, Pearson. Subs not used: McAndrew, HendersonReferee: Michael Gillespie