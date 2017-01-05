Ashington head coach witnesses ‘cruel side of football’

Ashington FC head coach Ian Skinner witnessed the ‘cruel’ side of football after watching Bishop Auckland snatch a 1-0 victory at the death in their Ebac Northern League first division game at Heritage Park on Tuesday night.

Substitute Jonathan Wright, who had only been on the field for seven minutes, stroked home the all important goal in stoppage time.

Skinner said: “Football can be a cruel game at times. Having not played for over two weeks, I thought our application, effort, work rate, commitment, and desire was first class.

“It would be wrong of me if I didn’t say that Bishops had a number of chances whilst ours were few and far between, however, when you work as hard as we did and the referee tells you there are three added minutes and you get to 92 and a half, you think, ‘maybe it is going to be our day’ and ‘maybe our endeavours are going to count for something’, but it wasn’t to be.”

He added: “Football has got this cruel habit of kicking you when you are down.

“I’m not going to make excuses about injuries, but we were down to the bare bones in terms of the squad and the team were almost dictated as to how they could play with the players we had available.

“We just had to try and get the best out of them and I thought we got that.

“We had limited chances ourselves and were fortunate to go in at the break 0-0.

“Bishops had quite a strong wind in the first half, which died down somewhat, but our dressing room is flat after conceding in the manner we did.

“The goal was a bit fortuitous as the ball bobbled through and there is a miss-kick which sent Conor [Grant] the wrong way.

“Having said that, if I was in the home team dressing room I would have been bitterly disappointed had we not won the game.”

For Saturday’s trip to Ryhope CW, Ben Harmison and Lee McAndrew are ruled out whilst defender Jonathan Tiffoney, who was substituted at half-time at Bishop Auckland after picking up an injury, is a doubt. However, Kyle Downey could return to the squad.