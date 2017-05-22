Ashington RAOB fight back for league title win

What a final game of the season with the Blyth and Wansbeck Sunday League title up for grabs.

Amble Tavern needed to win and Ashington RAOB just needed to gain a point.

It turned out to be a real head to head. Amble Tavern went into a two-goal lead with goals from Liam Brooks.

The sight of the trophy turning made the Buffs play harder.

They came fighting back with two goals from Ben Harmison and Kyle Downey to grab the point they needed.

What a great return to the league for the Buffs.

Amble has done their bit to make the season interesting. The defeat a couple of weeks ago cost them dearly.

Star players were Brad Wake for the Tavern and Ben Harmison for the Buffs.

Last game in the division saw both Bedlington sides go head to head once again.

Again, the Social Club came out on top against the Market Tavern by 4-2.

Daniel Dargue and star man Ryan Stafford scored for the Tavern. Star man Joe Bolam led the scoring for the Social Club with a hat-trick and Craig Webb was also on target.

Division One saw Ashington Station Lounge go down 4-1 at home against Bedlington Breakers.

Station Lounge had beed on a good run of results; however, they came unstuck in this one.

On target for the Lounge was Chad Miller. Star man was Daniel Purvis.

Goals for the Breakers came from Liam Connor O’Brien, Robert Wilkinson, Alan Gibbard and star man Jake Gray.