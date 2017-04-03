Ashington vice captain Ben Christensen pleased with 4-1 victory over Seaham Red Star

Ashington FC vice captain Ben Christensen was not only pleased with his sides excellent 4-1 victory over Seaham Red Star on Saturday but also delighted to see smiles all round.

With club captain Craig Scott likely to be ruled out for the remainder of the campaign with a broken toe, Christensen took over the skipper’s armband and the

Whitley Bay-born defender said afterwards: “The boss said at half time that we would give some side a hiding and to be honest I have seen this kind of result coming for weeks. I thought we did well second half against Dunston (1-1) and then we faced Whitley Bay in a game which could have gone either way (1-1).

“Our 2-1 defeat by Newton Aycliffe saw them score from two set pieces when we probably deserved a point then today we have got a result. However, instead of going in 1-1 at the interval, we should have been three goals ahead and our attitude was to score a few in the second half - and that’s exactly what we did.”

The 30 year old – a PE teacher at Cramlington Learning Village – continued: “It was really pleasing. To lead the side as captain was a real honour and I thought the lads grafted tremendously well for each other.

Everyone enjoyed it and it was good to see smiles back on faces because it’s been a while since our last victory when we beat Guisborough. It’s definitely been a season of frustration. I thought we defended really well first half yet we went in at the break 1-1 and you think ‘here we go again’ but luckily we got the result today that our performance deserved.”

Ashington manager Steve Harmison said he was proud of his players. The boss emerged from a triumphant dressing room to declare: “The thing I really enjoyed about today was the way we started both halves really well and put ourselves on the front foot.

Our attacking options were a bit of a threat; we went with a gung-ho line up and it was good. Arguably it was a perfect day for us because we played really, really well. We scored with the chances we created second half which was good and the level of confidence the lads possess when they are in front, is completely different to when they

go behind. I was proud of them.”

Ashington are at home to Washington on Saturday

then make the short trip to face championship contenders Morpeth Town on Monday, April 10.

“We have got a say in the title race which is great,” added Harmison, “There will be a lot of people at Morpeth and I’m really looking forward to it because it will be a great game of football. It looks as if Morpeth - who are on a great run of form - have a good chance of winning the league and good for them. It’s going to be a tough game when South Shields come to our place on April 18 but before all that, we have got to make sure we go in against Morpeth on Monday night on the back of two wins then the pressure will be off us.”

He went on: “We could have matched today’s result at

Seaham over our last four games and credit to the players who were absolutely brilliant from the minute the warm up started to the end of the game. They could just go through the motions – although I wouldn’t stand for that - but fair credit to them. I’ve been critical of them in recent times over mistakes but the one aspect I have never questioned has been their attitude, application and energy and with the squad we have, we should be higher than 13 th in the table.”